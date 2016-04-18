John Stamos finally reveals origin of 'have mercy' catchphrase

Need an origin story for a classic "Full House" catchphrase? Well, you got it, dude!

While being honored during last weekend's taping of the TV Land Icon Awards, John Stamos revealed that his classic recurring line, "Have mercy," was all thanks to "Happy Days" creator and fellow Legend award winner, Garry Marshall.

"He always said, ‘Get a catchphrase, you need a catchphrase.' I'm not kidding you," Stamos explained during his acceptance speech. "The 'have mercy' thing came out of, 'Oh s**t, Garry told me I had to have a catchphrase."

Well, apparently we have more to thank Marshall for than we knew!

Meanwhile, there's more mercy to be had, as Stamos has been seen out and about lately with his new girlfriend, model and actress Caitlin McHugh.

The actor's "Full House" and "Fuller House" co-star, Jodie Sweetin, gushed to ET in March about McHugh.

"I actually met her a couple days ago. She is delightful," Sweetin said. "She's really sweet and we are welcoming her into the family. They're adorable, and we really like her."

TV Land's Icon Awards, hosted by George Lopez, will air Sunday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.