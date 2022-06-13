John Stamos 'disappointed' Bob Saget not included in Tony Awards 'In Memoriam': 'Let's make some noise'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Stamos was "disappointed" to find out that the late Bob Saget was left out of the Tony Awards In Memoriam program Sunday night.

The Tony Awards were held Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall for the first time since the pandemic. "The Lehman Trilogy" took home the award for best play.

Despite appearing in multiple Broadway plays and off-Broadway pieces, Saget was not included in the In Memoriam segment, according to Stamos.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards," Stamos wrote on Twitter. "Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him."

He continued: "Let's make some noise about this everyone - and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees."

Meanwhile, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo accepted the Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on behalf of Saget on Sunday. The award, honoring the comedians life, was presented by Stamos.

"It's just so special to be here to honor him, but also still so weird and surreal at the fact that he's not here," Rizzo said while accepting the award. "This is the first red carpet I've done without him. It's very strange. I feel like he's waiting in the wings and he'll be like, 'Honey, I'll be there in a few minutes.' It still doesn't feel right, but all we can do is our best and be here to celebrate him and his legacy. That's all I want to do."

"It's so wonderful to see how incredibly loved he still is by everybody, and I know that Bob would be so honored and so thrilled and so grateful to receive this award right now," she continued. "I mean, he would be blown away. All he wanted to do was make people happy. He just wanted to make people laugh, and make people smile."

A video montage of Saget's career was also played during the award show.

"You watch that, and you look at him, and you're like, 'Bob was larger than life.' He was so full of life. He was a force of nature," Rizzo said. "And you watch that, and you're like, 'How is he not the one that's on the stage right now?' It still doesn't make sense. It still doesn't really compute."

Saget died Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

His autopsy report was subsequently released to the media and revealed the comedian had suffered multiple fractures prior to his death. The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Saget had likely hit the "posterior aspect of his head" in an unwitnessed fall.

Saget was laid to rest during a private funeral Jan. 14. The comedian was buried in Los Angeles.