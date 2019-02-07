John Mellencamp's Indiana home broken into by man who allegedly wanted to 'arrest' him: report

John Mellencamp's Indiana home was reportedly broken into Thursday morning.

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly rammed his SUV through a security gate and kicked a door at Mellencamp's place outside of Bloomington. No one was home at the time.

Robert P. Carter, 48, was arrested about 6 a.m. by officers responding to an alarm at the Grammy-winning singer's residence, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department says. Carter allegedly told officers he was there to "arrest Mellencamp for supporting a government" Carter doesn't support.

According to local news affiliate FOX 59, Carter faces charges of burglary, residential entry, as well as criminal trespass. On Wednesday, Carter reportedly had been released from the Monroe County Jail following a court appearance for having a handgun without a license.

A rep for Mellencamp did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.