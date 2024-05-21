John Legend interviewed by Luna, his 8-year-old daughter, at finale of 'The Voice'

John Legend was interviewed by a familiar face on Monday night during part one of "The Voice" finale.

Legend was joined by his daughter Luna and son Miles on the red carpet for the show's finale, and 8-year-old Luna stepped in to ask her dad a series of questions about the show.

Luna's first question for Legend was why he thinks his team is going to win the show. Legend has two artists, Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen, left in the competition.

"Because we have some amazing singers," he told his daughter during her shared questions with Entertainment Tonight. "Your favorite performance when you guys came last time was Nathan, and he’s going to be performing today, and it’s going to be even better than the last time."

Luna then asked how Legend plans to celebrate after the winner of the show is announced, to which Legend responded that there would be plenty of doughnuts and wine to go around.

"We’re going to celebrate here on the studio campus with all of the producers and everybody and the crew that made the show happen," Legend said to his first born.

"We’re going to bring lots of my wine, LVE, we bring in doughnuts and we’re going to have a nice celebration here," Legend continued.

The season 25 finale is split into two parts. The first part premiered on Monday, May 20, when the five finalists each performed two songs live on stage.

Those left in the competition are Karen Waldrup from Dan + Shay's team, Olesen and Chester from team Legend and Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon from Reba McEntire's team.

Chance the Rapper does not have any singers representing his team in the top five.

During the first part of the finale on Monday, Keith Urban, the season's mega mentor, performed, as well as the U.S. Army Field Band.

The second part of the finale, when a winner will be crowned, is premiering on Tuesday night.

During the show, past coaches of "The Voice" are slated to appear, according to NBC Insider. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani are all expected at the show's finale.

There will also be more performances on Tuesday night, as The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett and Gina Miles, the season 23 winner, are all set to take the stage, according to the source.

Last year's winner was Michael Huntley, a singer from Horan's team.