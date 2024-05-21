Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Voice

John Legend interviewed by Luna, his 8-year-old daughter, at finale of 'The Voice'

A winner of 'The Voice' will be crowned on Tuesday night, with performances from Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and others

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
‘The Voice’ runner-up on best advice from Reba McEntire Video

‘The Voice’ runner-up on best advice from Reba McEntire

‘The Voice’ finalist Ruby Leigh tells Fox News Digital what it was like to perform with country star Reba McEntire.

John Legend was interviewed by a familiar face on Monday night during part one of "The Voice" finale.

Legend was joined by his daughter Luna and son Miles on the red carpet for the show's finale, and 8-year-old Luna stepped in to ask her dad a series of questions about the show. 

Luna's first question for Legend was why he thinks his team is going to win the show. Legend has two artists, Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen, left in the competition. 

"Because we have some amazing singers," he told his daughter during her shared questions with Entertainment Tonight. "Your favorite performance when you guys came last time was Nathan, and he’s going to be performing today, and it’s going to be even better than the last time."

A photo of John Legend standing next to his chair on "The Voice" and Bryan Olesen, from his team performing

John Legend, left, has two performers left on his team in the top five of "The Voice" season 25. One member of his team still part of the show is Bryan Olesen, pictured here. The other is Nathan Chester. (Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

VIOLET AFFLECK TO AVA PHILLIPPE: HOLLYWOOD STARS' KIDS ALL GROWN UP 

Luna then asked how Legend plans to celebrate after the winner of the show is announced, to which Legend responded that there would be plenty of doughnuts and wine to go around. 

"We’re going to celebrate here on the studio campus with all of the producers and everybody and the crew that made the show happen," Legend said to his first born. 

"We’re going to bring lots of my wine, LVE, we bring in doughnuts and we’re going to have a nice celebration here," Legend continued. 

COUNTRY SINGER BLAKE SHELTON EMBRACES FAMILY LIFE AFTER STEP BACK FROM HOLLYWOOD 

The season 25 finale is split into two parts. The first part premiered on Monday, May 20, when the five finalists each performed two songs live on stage. 

Nathan Chester performing at "The Voice" finale

During John Legend's interview with daughter Luna, he shared that his children's favorite performance the last time they came to the show was given by finalist Nathan Chester. (Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

Those left in the competition are Karen Waldrup from Dan + Shay's team, Olesen and Chester from team Legend and Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon from Reba McEntire's team.

Chance the Rapper does not have any singers representing his team in the top five. 

During the first part of the finale on Monday, Keith Urban, the season's mega mentor, performed, as well as the U.S. Army Field Band. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The second part of the finale, when a winner will be crowned, is premiering on Tuesday night.

During the show, past coaches of "The Voice" are slated to appear, according to NBC Insider. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani are all expected at the show's finale. 

"The Voice" season 25 finalist performing together

On Tuesday, May 21, the winner of "The Voice" season 25 will be crowned. (Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

There will also be more performances on Tuesday night, as The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett and Gina Miles, the season 23 winner, are all set to take the stage, according to the source. 

Last year's winner was Michael Huntley, a singer from Horan's team.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending