‘The Voice’ coach Niall Horan jokes he nabbed the ‘country crowd’

"The Voice" season finale marked a sweet victory for coach Niall Horan and country singer Huntley.

While Horan had the winning performer for the second time in a row, he joked with Fox News Digital about how he did it.

"I got the country crowd," Horan laughed. "I've been so lucky to be on… two really good panels… I got so lucky two times."

BLAKE SHELTON EXITS 'THE VOICE,' NIALL HORAN DISHES ON WORKING WITH 'CHAMPION' COUNTRY STAR

The former One Direction band member has been providing his music expertise to country singer Huntley, who was crowned the winner of "The Voice" season 24.

Horan surpassed country superstar Blake Shelton during season 23 and the "Queen of Country" Reba McEntire this time around.

Last year, "The Voice" contestant Bryce Leatherwood took home the winning title with Horan also as his coach.

BLAKE SHELTON LEAVING 'THE VOICE' AFTER SEASON 23

Horan continued to say that he didn’t expect to be working with such incredible judges on "The Voice."

"They're such lovely, lovely people… really care about everything involved in the show and are just nice people in general," he added.

"But… whoever else they tried to rack up against me. Come on," Horan teased.

As the curtain closed on season 24, the winner, Huntley, performed the song "Higher" by Creed. Huntley additionally returned to the stage with his coach Horan as they sang "Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door" by Bob Dylan.

WATCH: ‘THE VOICE’ COACH NIALL HORAN TEASES HE ‘GOT THE COUNTRY CROWD’

Horan went on to tell Fox News Digital how special "The Voice" contestant Huntley was during the singing competition.

"First of all, he’s an insane singer, like it's crazy," Horan pointed out. "He was so different to everyone else, stood out like crazy… but the levels of consistency are the hardest thing to do on a show."

"That's not easy to do, and he's consistently walked on there every week… looked as confident as ever and just smashed it."

Huntley is 33 years old and from Virginia. He’s a father of two and won over the judges’ hearts with a four-chair turn during the blind auditions for his cover of "She Talks to Angels."

REBA MCENTIRE SHARES THE TERRIFYING ACTIVITY SHE AND HER BOYFRIEND ENJOY TOGETHER: 'SCARES HIM TO DEATH'

Huntley told Fox News Digital what his reaction was when they announced his name as the winner of "The Voice."

"When they called my name, I definitely was in shock," he recalled. "But… a part of my heart also remembered that… as a father, that Ruby Leigh was up there with me. And I wanted to just grab her for a second… let her know that she deserved to win as much as I did."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

WATCH: ‘THE VOICE’ RUNNER-UP ON BEST ADVICE FROM REBA MCENTIRE

"The Voice" runner-up was Ruby Leigh and she had country legend McEntire as her music coach.

Leigh and McEntire got into the holiday spirit as they performed "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee for the season finale.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Missouri native told Fox News Digital what it was like working with McEntire on "The Voice."



"She's really taught me to dig deep and connect to the song," Leigh shared. "She really taught me to connect with… the audience, to connect with people… just really dig deep into these songs."