Country singer Blake Shelton embraces family life after step back from Hollywood

Blake Shelton is hanging up his hat on "The Voice" after starring on the singing competition show since its inception more than a decade ago.

Late last year, the country musician revealed his decision to leave the reality TV series where he worked for 12 years coaching up-and-coming artists and "get away from everything" on his 1,300-acre ranch in Oklahoma.

Following the season 22 finale, Shelton told Fox News Digital that "The Voice" had many winners through the years, but he won "the ultimate prize" by meeting his wife. "I don't think anybody had a bigger win than I did," he said.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post announcing his departure from the show. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani."

As season 23 debuted Monday night, the "God's Country" singer recently admitted he wanted to shift his focus toward family, which included being able to spend more time with his three stepchildren, Stefani's sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," Shelton told People. "For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

He added, "Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

Shelton met Gwen in 2014 when she joined the show and the two began dating the following year

"The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I've ever been a part of," he said. "To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and lean on."

In July 2021, the pair were married in front of a handful of guests on their ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Shelton said being home on the Ten Point Ranch and in the country with his entire family is when he's the happiest.

"We get away from everything [in LA], and we're just us," he said. "It truly does feel different. That's where I feel the most comfortable, happy and safe."

Both Shelton and Stefani have shared an inside look at their lives in Oklahoma, with Blake posting a video of himself driving a tractor last month. In December, the No Doubt singer shared a video of the couple on the ranch for the holidays, noting her "heart is so full."

An insider told Us Weekly that the "God Gave Me You" singer made "great friends" while coaching on the show, which "helped him see the good side about living and working in Hollywood after so many years [of being] based in the south."

But with Stefani no longer working on "The Voice," Blake knew he was missing out on time with the ones he loves the most.

"Gwen’s kids are becoming older, and their school breaks are becoming longer which allows for the family to spend longer periods of time in Oklahoma," the source said. In addition to the ranch, Stefani and Shelton own a home in Encino, California which they purchased for $13 million.

"We just moved. It's exciting," Stefani told People in 2020. "Yesterday we did Halloween decorating and cookies. It's nonstop creativity over here."

Shelton has said his role as a stepfather to Stefani's kids (she was previously married to Gavin Rossdale) has been a big priority in his life, thanks in part to his own stepdad.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes," Shelton said on "The Ride with Kimo & Heather" radio show. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.

"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing."

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

While on the road touring recently, Blake explained that he's having fun with his band and performing for fans, but he's always missing his girl back home.

"I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I'm even stepping away from ‘The Voice’ is so I can just be there more, and that's what I'm gonna do," Shelton told Entertainment Tonight.

Of their time at home together, Shelton has previously said: "Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch ‘Ozark’ eight times. That's our life now, and we love it."

Shelton is wrapping up his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, but recently got the green light for season two of his drinking game show, Barmageddon.

Co-created with Carson Daly (who also served as the officiant at his wedding) and hosted by former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, Shelton created a "real-life ‘The Hangover’" in competition form.

His celebrity pals, including Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins and Kane Brown, play bar games at his Ole Red pub in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It's unadulterated fun. S--t talking was at the top of the list. Our friends showed up for us and it was a blast," Daly told People. "I can't believe one of our idiotic ideas actually is happening."