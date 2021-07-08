John Legend gets handsy with Chrissy Teigen as the couple enjoys an Italian getaway amid her bullying scandal

Musician John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen were photographed showing some PDA while on their Italian vacation Monday.

Legend was photographed giving Teigen's butt a little squeeze.

The couple had rented a yacht in La Spezia and then traveled to Vernazza where they dined at il Castello restaurant.

The pair's trip to Italy comes after Teigen has been dealing with the fallout over accusations of cyberbullying.

Teigen was first accused of cyberbullying by Courtney Stodden.

The model, who identifies as they/them, claimed Teigen told them to kill themselves on Twitter. Stodden was only 16 years old at the time of the tweets.

Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham and "Project Runway" star Michael Costello have also accused Teigen of cyberbullying.

Teigen has publicly apologized for her past behavior multiple times, including in a lengthy post on Medium, which she shared on social media.

"Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks," Teigen began her statement. "I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past."

"In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted," Teigen added. "If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip.

"I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."

At the time, Legend initially reacted to Teigen's post with heart emojis. He has since come to the defense of his wife, publicly hitting back at Costello's allegations on Twitter. He's also been supporting Teigen through the scandal.

"Oh my God, he’s been everything," Teigen recently said of Legend, 42. "He’s my everything."