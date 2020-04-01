John Cusack calls for another Trump impeachment, worker strikes amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

John Cusack is the latest celebrity to call for President Trump’s removal from office over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outspoken actor often uses his social media presence to criticize Trump as well as to advocate for the candidacy of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. On Tuesday, the 53-year-old took to Twitter to call for worker strikes amid the ongoing crisis, for the use of the 25th Amendment and for another impeachment procedure to remove Trump from office in order to “save lives.”

“We need strikes / and we need to remove trump from power to save lives Impeach him again / Pressure for 25th,” he wrote.

The “High Fidelity” star is not the first celebrity to criticize Trump for the way he has directed his administration to combat the threat of COVID-19, which has infected people in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, accounting for more than 189,633 illnesses and at least 4,080 deaths.

Cusack is also not the first celebrity to call for Trump’s removal from office over the handling of the pandemic. Rob Reiner, called for the exact same thing last week.

“We will get through this. But unfortunately not with the help of this President,” Reiner wrote at the time. “First he must be removed from the public square to let competent experts take over, then he must be removed from office to allow US to heal.”

Meanwhile, Cusack’s criticism did not stop at Trump but morphed into criticism of his supporters. Several hours after his initial tweet about removing the president from office, the star followed up with another rebuke of those who are defending his coronavirus response.

“I like how trolls bots and freaks who are about to see people around them die Are still defending. Trump like good little obiedient [sic] pets,” he wrote.

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus had infected more than 860,793 people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in over 42,354 deaths.