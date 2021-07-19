John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina welcome baby boy James Kristoffer Cash: ‘Hungry fella’

Meet the newest member of the Cash family.

John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina welcomed their second child, James Kristoffer Cash, on Friday.

The country singer-songwriter’s newborn son came in at 6 lbs., 13 oz.

"#Jamescash is a #hungryfella!!" the 51-year-old captioned a photo of the baby swaddled in a crib. "Ana Cristina and I are honored to share the announcement of his birth with the world!"

JOHNNY CASH REMAINED DEVOTED TO HIS FAITH DESPITE DRUG WOES, WAS NEARLY KILLED BY AN OSTRICH, BOOK REVEALS

Carter Cash and his wife, a fellow singer-songwriter, tied the knot in 2016. In 2017 they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace June Cash. He also has three other children from previous marriages: Joseph John, 25, Jack Ezra, 15, and AnnaBelle, 19.

Carter Cash is the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. His son’s middle name pays tribute to his father’s pal and bandmate, Kris Kristofferson.

In 2018, Carter Cash told Taste of Country he’s determined to keep the legacies of his parents alive. His mother passed away in 2003 at age 73 from complications following heart surgery. His father died several months later at age 81.

"In some ways, Cash and Carter is a family business that's been handed to me," he explained at the time. "There's some of us that would have done it and some of us that wouldn't, and I wasn't trained to do it. But all my life I've been surrounded by Carter and Cash, and I saw how my parents handled themselves, and how they separated their creative life and entertainment from their own personal reality of who they were."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's part of me," Carter Cash continued. "It's partly a job to me, but it's also a way to connect with my parents on a personal level. Here we are talking about them; I'll never get away from talking about my mother and my father. I've learned to embrace it, and I've also learned that there's a certain responsibility that comes along with it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"… I could have chosen that this is not going to be any part of my life, I'm going to do something else. But I've found joy in music, and I've found joy in respecting heritage. In some ways, I've gone to Cash and Carter graduate school."