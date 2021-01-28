Country music star Kris Kristofferson retires

Country music singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has officially retired.

The 84-year-old musician quietly retired from a decades-long career in music in 2020.

Kristofferson's official departure from music was subtly mentioned in the release shared by Music Row, which reads: "The legendary songwriter and actor officially retired in 2020, leaving his son John Kristofferson to lead the family's businesses."

Morris Higham Management has been tapped to take over representation of his estate while the artist's son, John Kristofferson, is now overseeing the family business, the release states.

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON GIVES SURPRISE PERFORMANCE AT FARGO BAR

"It's been amazing to dig in to my dad's catalog and history with this seasoned group of professionals," John Kristofferson said in a statement. "The name has alwayas been synonymous with songwriting as an art, and we're excited to reintroduce his work to new and old fans alike. We have many exciting projects in the works and I look forward to getting them out into the world."

MHM President Clint Higham reacted to the news on Wednesday as well, calling the "Me and Bobby McGee" songwriter "the artist that every artist strives to be."

A rep for Kristofferson did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON OPENS UP ABOUT MEMORY LOSS AND HIS 'BLESSED' LIFE AS A COWBOY IN HOLLYWOOD

In addition to writing and performing hits, Kristofferson reached sex symbol status back in the 1970s, and in 1971, he began a side career as an actor. In 1977, he won a Golden Globe award for his role in "A Star is Born."

He also went on to star in the films "Semi-Tough," "Songwriter," "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid," "Lone Star," "Blade," and "The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea."

In 1985, the country star joined Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings to form the group The Highway Men.

Kristofferson's official website notes that he toured "incessantly" over the years, up until the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.

Kristofferson reflected on his rewarding career in both music and film to Fox News in 2013. Then 77, the country artist said his career has felt "very surreal."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also discussed with us his struggle with memory loss.

"I wish my memory weren't so bad. They tell me its from all the football and boxing and the concussions that I got. A couple of years ago my memory just started going," he lamented. "But I can remember my songs so I can perform, but other than that..."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite his health setbacks, he declared at the time, "The music is who I am."