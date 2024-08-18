Expand / Collapse search
Departed

John Aprea, 'The Godfather Part II' actor, dead at 83

'Another World' star John Aprea died in Los Angeles due to 'natural causes'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published | Updated
John Aprea, known for portraying a young Salvatore "Sal" Tessio in "The Godfather Part II," died earlier this month. He was 83.

Aprea "died of natural causes" on Monday, Aug. 5 in Los Angeles surrounded by his loved ones, his manager Will Levine confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"I am very saddened by the death of Mr. Aprea," Levine told Fox News Digital. "He was an incredibly talented actor and loved by his friends. One of the classiest guys I knew."

Aprea was born to Italian immigrants in Englewood, New Jersey, in 1941, and landed his first break in the industry in the 1968 Steve McQueen classic San Francisco cop drama, "Bullitt."

John Aprea on film and during a photo event

"The Godfather Part II" star John Aprea died on Aug. 5 due to "natural causes," his manager confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

He then went on to play young Tessio in "The Godfather Part II." When cast for the role, Aprea reportedly phoned Abe Vigoda, who played the older version of the role in Part I, to ask for character insight. 

Vigoda told Aprea, "I don’t know what I did. Just have a good time, kid."

Actor John Aprea sports black coat in Godfather scene

Aprea starred as Young Tessio in "The Godfather Part II." (Getty Images)

Aprea starred in a number of crime sagas in addition to soap opera dramas. 

He worked for decades as Alexander Nikos and Lucas Castigliano on the long-running daytime hit, "Another World."

In addition to his work as a tough guy, Aprea played John Stamos' father on the family sitcom "Full House."

John Aprea wears a suit in Three's A Crowd episode

Aprea worked with Janet Leigh and Lee Horsely on "Three's a Crowd." (Getty Images)

Years later, he reprised his role when the series was picked up for a Netflix reboot for "Fuller House."

Aprea is survived by his wife and partner of 25 years, Betsy Graci, daughter Nicole from a previous marriage, and stepchildren Marika Parker and Valentino Graci.

