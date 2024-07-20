John Stamos says his therapist helped save his life during sobriety journey: 'Probably wouldn't be here'

John Stamos has remained candid about his journey through alcohol addiction.

Stamos, who portrays a family counselor in the Hulu series "UnPrisoned," recently confessed to Page Six one particular person helped save his life and guide him toward sobriety.

"I probably wouldn’t be here [without him]," Stamos said of his relationship with celebrity therapist Phil Stutz.

Jonah Hill was so impressed with Stutz, he created a Netflix documentary about the therapist in 2022, "Stutz."

Stamos said he's been seeing Stutz for "close to 20 years."

"He was big into helping me get sober," the "Full House" star said. "When I went to Stutz one of the first times, he said, ‘You know, if you weren’t so f---ing stupid, you'd realize how good you have it.' And I was like, ‘You’re right.'"

The "General Hospital" actor detailed his experience with alcoholism and his June 2015 DUI arrest in his 2023 memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me."

"I had to sober up. I was just drinking too much," Stamos told People magazine. "I just went low. I didn't go high. I just surrounded myself with people I shouldn't have been with."

He checked into rehab in July 2015 with the help of his family.

"I hated [rehab]. I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror, going, ‘This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?’ I would be so embarrassed," he admitted on Mayim Bailik's podcast.

"I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood. I had no excuse to f--- my life up. And I did, and it made me sick."

While promoting his book, Stamos admitted he once didn't care if he died.

"I had Peter Pan syndrome, which is dangerous, you know," he told "CBS Mornings." "For the longest time, when I was not sober, or I was fuzzy, I thought ‘I've done it all.’ I don't — I wouldn't — I don't want to kill myself, but I didn't care if I died.

"If I was dead tomorrow, it's OK," Stamos admitted. "What was I thinking? I hadn't done it all. I still haven't done it all – not even close."

Therapy, however, changed his life. Stamos even introduced his late "Fuller House" co-star, Bob Saget, to his therapist.

"[Bob] was a bit of a …" Stamos told Page Six. "He drove me crazy [when we first met], and I said, ‘You gotta go into therapy if you want to be friends with me.' So, he went to Stutz, and Stutz helped him too."

