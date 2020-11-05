Joe Manganiello shows off blue mohawk: 'Time to go to work'

Joe Manganiello has a new hairstyle.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a workout selfie, which showcased a bright blue mohawk.

"Time to go to work...," he captioned the picture.

The look comes ahead of Manganiello's role as Deathstroke in “Zach Snyder’s Justice League," according to E! News.

JOE MANGANIELLO SAYS HE AND SOFIA VERGARA 'KNEW PRETTY QUICKLY' THEY COULD TRUST EACH OTHER

SOFIA VERGARA REVEALS IF SHE'D WORK WITH HUSBAND JOE MANGANIELLO AGAIN

Fans, including Manganiello's famous pals, couldn't help but comment on the transformation.

"YOU DYED IT BLUE?!?!?!" asked Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who starred in "Modern Family" with Manganiello's wife, Sofia Vergara.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Just last month, Manganiello showed off another hairstyle: a blonde mohawk.

In the picture, his hair was on full display as he sat on a couch, holding one of his pups in his arms. "G’night," he captioned the snapshot.