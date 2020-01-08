Expand / Collapse search
Sofia Vergara reveals if she'd work with husband Joe Manganiello again

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
PASADENA – Will fans continue to see Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello work together on-screen?

The pair made their project debut in July 2018 for the film "Bottom of the 9th" -- and according to the actress, the couple "had a great time." But when it comes to working together again, Vergara admits she doesn't know if it's in the cards.

"Maybe not because we already did it and that's all we wanted to [do as far as] work together," the 47-year-old star explained to Fox News before quickly adding: "But who knows? Maybe later. Why not?"

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. (Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

For now, Vergara is focused on wrapping up "Modern Family," the hit ABC sitcom in which she's starred as Gloria for the past 11 seasons.

"Well, I think, for me, it was a gift to land a show like 'Modern Family,' because I never thought that I was going to be able ‑‑ sounding like this, be able to get a job that was so successful, being seen all over the world, with a cast so amazing," Vergara told reporters during the Television Critics Association winter press tour of her experience on the series.

She continued: "To be able to get all the opportunities that I got, to be able to expand my brand and do all the business things that I wanted, it was all a gift to me. I am super sad that it's ending, but, of course, looking for the next thing, like everybody else."

Vergara went on to say that she doesn't believe that in her "lifetime" she'll be able to work with a "group of people like this" as well as be in a show with this type of success

"So it's very high standard now and everything," she explained. "I don't think anything is going to be as good or better than 'Modern Family.' But very excited for what's going to happen next and very happy that, while I was filming 'Modern Family' these 11 years, I took advantage of everything, every awards show, meeting everyone, everything."

The 11th and final season of "Modern Family" is currently airing.