Joe Manganiello says he and Sofia Vergara 'knew pretty quickly' they could trust each other

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are nearing five years of marriage, but it seems there was magic between them from the start.

Manganiello, 43, recently spoke with People magazine about his marriage to the 48-year-old "Modern Family" alum.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he gushed to the outlet. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same."

The "Bottom of the 9th" star added: "Once you have that, you don't let go of it.”

Nowadays, he feels very assured in his decision to marry Vergara, and it seems he always felt that way.

"My instincts about her were right," Manganiello said.

Like most others, the pair spent a lot of one-on-one time together amid the coronavirus quarantine, which Manganiello used as an opportunity to show his wife some of his favorite television shows.

"Sofia had never seen 'Mad Men,' which I saw every episode of and was obsessed with, so we went through all of 'Mad Men,'" he recounted. “Then she had never seen 'The Sopranos' and I was like, ‘That's the greatest show that's ever been made that kicked off all of the great cable shows. It paved the way. You have to see these.’ So I watched 'The Sopranos' again. She thought it was brilliant."

Additionally, the happy couple watched "lots of obscure movies."

"I love [director and producer] John Milius so I watched 'Conan the Barbarian' again, and I've been going through David Fincher movies,” explained the star. “And we watched all three seasons of 'Eastbound & Down,' which she'd never seen.”

However, Manganiello said he's found himself staying "strangely busy" during the quarantine.

He's been "doing tons of animation" work, offering up a round of Dungeons & Dragons for Make-A-Wish and a motion capture project, details of which he's stayed mum.

“We could shoot motion capture because we were apart from each other,” recounted Manganiello to People magazine. “We didn't pass props. It was very safe. I know everybody wants to go back to work, and I will say that motion capture is a way to shoot a big gigantic science fiction project. I think we proved it on this last project.”

The actor even shared a photo of himself shooting the project recently, showcasing himself decked out in a black bodysuit with dots on his face and headgear that secured a small camera in front of his face.

He was also able to make time for exercise.

"I eat whatever I want, but training-wise, six days a week I'm in there,” he said. “I've really been able to make some progress in the gym over the past six months in quarantine. Because I have a home gym for God's sake, which is worth its weight in gold now.”

The star also revealed that he shaved his beard in April for a role, one of the only things that could get him to bid farewell to his facial hair.

“Anytime that I shave, it's always for work. I can't remember the last time I got a haircut for fun or shaved because I wanted to personally,” Manganiello said. “If I had it my way, I'd have a beard down to my chest.”