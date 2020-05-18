Joe Giudice to fight in celebrity boxing match, opponent still unknown

Joe Giudice is headed to the ring.

The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star recently signed on to participate in a celebrity boxing match, the Guidice's family lawyer confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

“Joe is in training and looking forward to fighting this October in the Bahamas," the statement from attorney James Leonard Jr. read.

Giudice, 47, also confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a screenshot of an article headline announcing the fight. The post has since been deleted.

"Bring it on!" he captioned the photo. "I’ve just signed a deal with @celebrityboxing1 to fight on Oct 24th."

Giudice added the hashtag "#redemption" as well as emojis of a boxing glove and clapping hands.

Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman, who orchestrated the deal, offered two comments on Giudice's post, the first echoing the caption, reading: "#Redemption."

The second comment said, "It's your time."

Feldman spoke with TMZ, stating that Giudice's opponent has not yet been determined, but that he's open to anyone.

The match will consist of three rounds, each lasting for a minute and 30 seconds, the outlet reports, and Giudice's paycheck will be determined by the number of people who purchase pay-per-view for the match.

Giudice is currently in Italy after being deported following his 41-month stint in prison for fraud. His most recent appeal of the deportation was denied by a judge.