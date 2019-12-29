Joe Giudice promises his daughters he'll be 'the best of me in 2020'

Joe Giudice is looking forward to the new year.

On Saturday, the reality TV personality shared a photo collage showing him alongside his four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — as well as his goals for 2020.

"I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!!" Joe began. "This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family."

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star continued: "I learned in there All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST! I’m letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!!

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ ps didn’t mean to cut my baby out still learning will get in time. 😐," he concluded.

For Christmas, Joe's kids traveled to Italy to celebrate there while wife Teresa Giudice stayed back in New Jersey. The couple separated earlier this month after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The pair had been apart for four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa, 47, served her sentence first and was released in December 2015. Joe, also 47, then his 41-month prison term in March 2016.

Immigration officials held Joe Giudice after he completed his sentence. A judge ruled in October 2018 that the reality star, who was not an American citizen, would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison term. He currently has been living in Italy while waiting for a ruling in his deportation case.

Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.