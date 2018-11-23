Joanna Gaines shares sweet photo of baby Crew at his first Thanksgiving: 'I can't handle it'

Chip and Joanna Gaines are extremely thankful for their new son, Crew.

On Thursday, the former "Fixer Upper" stars celebrated their 5-month-old son's first Thanksgiving with a touching Instagram post.

Joanna, who is the mother of Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13, shared an image of her newborn son cuddled in the arms of one of his older siblings with the caption, "Thankful."

She later shared another sweet photo of Crew on her Instagram story and expressed that she couldn't "handle" the cuteness of her son snuggled with his blankie and toy bunny.

"First time he's been into a blankie," Joanna wrote. "This little bunny has been his friend all day. I can't handle it."

In addition to sharing photos of her family members, the Magnolia Table restaurant owner also captured a photo of the Gaines' "Lebanese Thanksgiving feast."

Joanna shared an image of the Thanksgiving table which featured dishes such as cabbage rolls, grape leaves, olives, Syrian donuts, and a Lebanese salad.

“My Korean mama made this amazing Lebanese spread,” Joanna wrote in an Instagram video clip of the food spread. “Grampa Stevens would be proud.”

The former HGTV couple has a lot to be thankful for this year.

A few weeks prior to Thanksgiving, the Gaines' shocked fans when they announced that they were returning to TV and in a BIG way.

During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the couple revealed the news that they would be getting their own TV network.

Fallon asked the famous couple if they would ever return to their TV days, to which Chip responded, “We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it. So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well, maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano confirmed the news to Fox News.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia," he said in a statement. "The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

And while the logistics for the network have yet to be fully determined, Discovery later told Fox News that they are excited for what the future holds.

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines," it said in a statement. "The Gaines are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers, and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens. Stay tuned…working out the final details...more to come soon!”