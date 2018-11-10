Chip and Joanna Gaines announce they are returning to TV with their own network

Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced that they are returning to TV in a BIG way.

The former HGTV stars shocked fans on Friday night during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" when they revealed the news that they would be getting their own TV network.

Fallon asked the famous couple if they would ever return to their TV days to which Chip responded, “We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it. So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well, maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano also confirmed the news in a statement to People.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia," he said. "The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

The new network will be another addition to the couple's growing Magnolia empire. Though the pair announced the end of their beloved HGTV series, "Fixer Upper," in 2017, the two have remained very busy.

Joanna is the helm of The Magnolia Journal lifestyle magazine, the couple are also the owners of their restaurant, Magnolia Table, they have their "Hearth and Hand" product line at Target and helped their town of Waco, Texas, turn into a tourist attraction with the creation of the Magnolia Market at the Silos, an immersive shopping and dining experience for the Magnolia-brand fan.

The couple also balances growing their Magnolia empire with parenthood. In June, the Gaines' announced the birth of their fifth child, adding to their also growing family.

Chip took to Twitter to celebrate the news and said, "And then there were 5. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief"

The newborn joined his siblings, Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.

The news of the soon-to-be network will mark the couple's return to the small screen since ending "Fixer Upper." The show aired its last episode in April of this year.

“The show was amazing and we are so thankful for it, but it’s also a whirlwind where, if you are not careful, it will flat run you over,” Chip told People last month. “You can’t believe how out of gas you are. We never rule anything out and we’re go-getters. We love to live life to the fullest and sometimes the journey is unexpected to say the least.”

And while the logistics for the network have yet to be fully determined, Discovery spokesperson David Leavy told People that they were excited for what the future holds.

“The Gaineses are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens. Stay tuned…working out the final details…more to come soon!”