Joanna Gaines on how she felt when she learned she was pregnant: 'My jaw dropped'

Joanna Gaines revealed that the news of her fifth pregnancy was a surprise.

The “Fixer Upper” star recalled feeling “a little emotional and crazy” before learning she was pregnant.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” Gaines told People. “Then all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’”

Gaines, 40, said she was shocked to learn she was pregnant.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she said. “Chip [her husband] was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

Around the time Gaines discovered she was pregnant, the couple announced they were ending their popular HGTV series to focus on their growing family and business ventures. The show’s final episode aired in early April.

The couple also has their store, Magnolia, a cookbook, a home line sold at Target, a restaurant, magazine and clothing line for kids sold at Kohl’s.

The HGTV star said it was the right choice to end the show even before learning about her surprise pregnancy.

“It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did,” she said.

The couple revealed last month they were squabbling over what to name the child.

“We’ve got two boys and two girls,” Chip Gaines told the Today Show. “This is really upsetting the balance of power. The boys might be able to outvote from here 'till kingdom come.”

The couple’s children include Drake, Duke, Ella and Emmie. They are between the ages of 8 to 13.