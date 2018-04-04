Chip and Joanna Gaines say tearful goodbye to 'Fixer Upper' as finale airs

Chip and Joanna Gaines said their goodbyes to “Fixer Upper” during the hit HGTV show’s final episode, which aired Tuesday.

The couple announced in September that the show was coming to an end after Season 5. The Gaineses said they were ending the show to focus on their family and other business ventures.

Chip Gaines, 43, tweeted before the airing of the episode, “Jo and I can’t believe we’re watching the last episode of #FixerUpper. Who’s watching with us?”

He followed the tweet with others stating, “Last #demoday. I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

He also thanked Clint Harp, a carpenter, who often worked with the couple while renovating homes.

‘FIXER UPPER’ STAR JOANNA GAINES DEMANDS $150G TO TAKE PART IN LAWSUIT DEPOSITION

“So thankful for our buddy Clinton Harp who’s been with us from the beginning. Always there when we need him,” Chip tweeted.

Joanna and Chip both tweeted following the finale thanking viewers for their support.

“We love you guys!!! Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. What a ride,” Joanna tweeted. She also posted on her Instagram photos of the filming the show's first episode versus the finale.

“And that’s a wrap! Fixer Upper family we are forever grateful for your support over the last 5 seasons. Don’t worry you can always find us here at Magnolia in Waco!” Chip tweeted.

The couple also posted an entry in their blog detailing their next adventures including the expected arrival of the Gaines' fifth child.

"If you would have told me that I'd end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would've laughed," the blog entry by Joanna stated. "With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

The finale featured Mike Herrera, frontman of punk band MxPx, and his wife, Holli. Chip Gaines was star struck by Herrera.

‘FIXER UPPER’S’ CHIP GAINES: THERE’S ‘NO SUCH THING AS A PERFECT MARRIAGE’

“I’m fangirling. I just want y’all to know, I’m a huge fan and I think y’all are gorgeous,” Chip told the Herrera couple.

Chip also recalled his first date with his wife which included a magnolia tree.

“You know what’s interesting about a magnolia tree?” Chip asked his children. “One of mama and I’s first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom and I gave it to her.”

However, the couple is not going too far away. Their spinoff “Behind the Design” is slated to premiere on April 10. The show will follow Joanna’s designs and will detail the process of renovating homes.

The couple also keeps busy with the Magnolia Store, their first cookbook, a home line sold at Target, a restaurant, a magazine and clothing line for kids sold at Kohl’s, People reported.