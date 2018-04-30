'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines slams op-ed writer who claims he and Joanna don't put family first

“Fixer Upper” star Chip Gaines is hitting back -- and letting his thoughts about family and career be known.

The reality star took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to Daryl Austin’s USA Today op-ed about him and his wife Joanna.

In the Sunday piece, Austin, a small business owner from Orem, Utah, claimed to “love” the successful design duo. But the direction of the article takes a sharp turn when the writer says the success of the couple didn't happen by prioritizing their family.

“There is much to be admired about them, including their commitments to their faith, marriage, family and community,” he asserted, before claiming the Gaineses “did not get where they by putting their family first.”

Austin argued that the Gaineses “want to be seen as a couple that can do it all while at the same time making their family their top priority.”

However, Austin claimed that it's “just not possible, and it does a disservice to the parents who really are putting their children first."

“No matter how rich and famous, we are all limited by the same 24 hours in a day,” he continued. "You cannot do all they’ve done (or even a fraction of it) and still have any real time left over for family. Frankly, I wonder where they even find the time to brush their teeth, let alone spend quality, one-on-one time with each child daily.”

Gaines fired back, offering his own take on Twitter.

“I dont know daryl, & he clearly doesnt know me,” he wrote. “But for the record: If there is ever a need w/ my family (1st), I'll shut this circus down so fast it will make your head spin.”

Gaines added that he and his wife “believe, w/ God anything is possible. Including having an amazing family AND career you love.”