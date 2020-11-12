Joanna Gaines shares inspirational message she wishes she could tell her younger 'shy' self

Joanna Gaines is opening up about insecurities she faced when she was younger and reveals the one message she wishes she could go back in time and tell herself.

The former HGTV star, 42, released a children's book on Tuesday, and in an announcement about its release, she reflected on a childhood that was filled with insecurities.

The interior design pro shared a picture from her elementary school days on Instagram, where little Joanna is wearing a pink and white striped shirt and is missing a tooth.

"The older I get, the more I realize how much time I spent believing the lie that who I was wasn't good enough. I find myself fighting to get all of that time back -- all of the moments I wasted hiding who I was by trying to be something I wasn't," her caption begins.

"So as I sit here now, with years of living and learning behind me, I want so badly to go back in time to that little girl--a little girl who happens to be half Korean and shy and a little bit self-conscious--to tell her that not only is she good enough, but she is extraordinary," Gaines added. "I want to go back and tell her to be kind to herself because the world needs exactly who she was made to be."

Gaines then shared a similarly inspiring message for her millions of social media followers.

"And believe me when I say that the same is true for you. I hope you find the courage to embrace all that you are--all of your quirks, all of your beauty, all of your brilliance--because the world needs YOU."

It was a nod to Gaines' new book, titled "The World Needs Who You Were Made To Be." It's the second children's book she has released.

Gaines, a mother of five and wife of Chip Gaines, first gained notoriety for the married couple's past home remodeling show "Fixer Upper."

They are now preparing for the launch of their very own Magnolia TV network in partnership with Discovery. The launch is slated for sometime in 2021 as it was initially pushed back from its fall 2020 release date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, the couple announced that "Fixer Upper" will be rebooted on Magnolia as well as 14 original programs in production and an additional 22 in development.