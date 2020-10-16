Chip and Joanna Gaines share more details about their upcoming Magnolia Network

The premiere of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network is right around the corner and the “Fixer Upper” stars are providing a sneak peek into one of their many upcoming projects.

The reality stars posted a “Road to Launch” video on Instagram Friday and in it, shared an inspiring story of Eduardo Garcia, a chef and outdoorsman from Montana who lost part of his left arm in an accident 10 years ago.

“Chip and I came across Eduardo’s incredible story in a magazine a few years ago, and honestly, we couldn’t help but continue to watch (aka insta-stalk 🙋🏻‍♀️) him rebuild his life from afar,” Joanna wrote in the caption alongside the video feature of Garcia’s journey. “So naturally his name was one of the first on our list when we started dreaming of what @magnolianetwork would be.”

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES ON WHY THEY LEFT HGTV: 'THINGS STARTED GETTING COMPLICATED'

In 2018, the Gaineses announced they would be launching their own television network in partnership with Discovery after ending their HGTV home remodeling series. It will be rebooted on Magnolia after the network relaunches.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES REVEAL 2020 HOLIDAY COLLECTION 'SNEAK PEEK'

“We are honored he said yes to jumping on board with us, and in getting to know him better through this process, we continue to be just as captivated by his passion and hunger for life as the day we first read about him,” Joanna maintained in her rollout. “Can't wait for you to follow along as he shares his story with us.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For Garcia, the foodie has been bringing folks together through his cooking and even created a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen in his home where he’ll be whipping up the goods for Magnolia Network come 2021.

Meanwhile, the rebooted "Fixer Upper" will be produced by the Gaines’ production company, Blind Nil.