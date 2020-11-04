Joanna Gaines on filming 'Fixer Upper' reboot with husband Chip: 'We dusted off our boots'

Joanna and Chip Gaines are going back to where it all started: "Fixer Upper."

Their hit home renovation series is returning on their new cable network, Magnolia, when it launches in 2021. The show first debuted on HGTV in 2013 and ran for five seasons before ending in April 2018.

Of filming the reboot Joanna recently admitted to People magazine that "at first" the couple was "a little rusty."

"Getting back on camera, it was like, ‘What? Where do we look? What do we do?’" she explained. "But I think we’re starting to get the hang of it. It feels kind of like we dusted off our boots and this is Fixer 2.0."

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES SHARE MORE DETAILS ABOUT THEIR UPCOMING MAGNOLIA NETWORK

The rebooted "Fixer Upper" will be produced by the Gaines’ production company, Blind Nil.

In August, the couple released a statement, announcing the news: "The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The statement continued: "These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!"

However, according to Joanna, the new "Fixer Upper" will be different, especially when it comes to the pair's five children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We want to be smart when it comes to our kids,” the design guru told People.

“When we first started the show, they were younger, and since they’re a part of so much of what we do, it was just organic to include them," she noted. "But toward the end, I started noticing, they don’t necessarily love this. Now, if they volunteer to be a part, we are more than happy, but we never want to just force it for a scene. They can make that choice. We’ll see as much of the kids as they want to give us."

Magnolia Network has 14 original programs in production and an additional 22 in development.