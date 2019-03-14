Chrissy Teigen shades college admissions scandal with viral Photoshop images

Chrissy Teigen put her Photoshop skills to work to poke fun at the bombshell college admission scandal.

Teigen, 33, took to Twitter Wednesday to share a photo of her and husband John Legend’s faces Photoshopped onto soccer players’ bodies. The model also used celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and husband Mike Rosenthal's faces in the spoof picture.

“Does his look real? We are trying to get into Harvard,” she captioned the post, which had nearly 90,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

“I feel like mine could pass,” she added in a separate tweet.

Teigen’s joke was in reference to the college admissions scandal that involved wealthy families paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a place for their children at some of the nation’s most prestigious universities such as Yale, the University of Southern California and Georgetown, among others.

In some cases, according to court records released Tuesday, parents would pay the scheme’s "ringleader" — William Rick Singer of California — to allegedly bribe the coaches to fill slots the universities allocated for new players with his clients' children. To evade suspicion, the coaches and Singer would purportedly tell the prospective students to pose for pictures or would alter stock images and Photoshop their faces onto athletes' bodies, to support athletics-based admissions.

In total, 50 people — including "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman and “Full House” alum Lori Loughlin — were charged Tuesday in the scheme.

Teigen isn’t the only celebrity who’s poked fun at the scandal. Many others, including "Grace and Frankie" actor Ethan Embry and "Mindy Project" star Ike Barinholtz, have taken to social media in recent days to mock Huffman and Loughlin and others for their alleged involvement in the scheme.

