Jim Carrey says he's emerging from retirement because he 'needs the money'

Jim Carrey once said he would only return to acting if "angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink." Two years later, Carrey is back making movies because he "needs the money."

In 2022, ahead of the release of "Sonic 2," Carrey announced that he was taking a break from acting and revealed the only thing that would ever bring him back.

"Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious," Carrey told Access Hollywood at the time. "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break."

JIM CARREY'S ‘FAIRLY SERIOUS' ABOUT RETIRING FROM ACTING

He continued, "I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough."

Now, Carrey is reprising his role as evil Dr. Robotnik in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," which debuts in theaters on Dec. 20.

"I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And you know, I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly." — Jim Carrey

During the film's premiere in London on Dec. 10, AP Entertainment brought up Carrey's previous statement on retirement.

"You said in a past interview that you’d come back if you got a script written in gold ink written by angels," the outlet told the star.

"That might’ve been hyperbole, yeah," Carrey replied while laughing. "I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And you know, I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly."

Prior to stepping out of the spotlight and away from the media, Carrey went on a hefty press tour to promote the second "Sonic" film.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In March 2022, Carrey criticized the audience at the 94th Academy Awards for rewarding Will Smith with a standing ovation during his acceptance speech for best actor after he smacked Chris Rock on the worldwide center stage.

"I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation," the "Liar Liar" performer told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" of the viral Oscars' moment at the time. King made a point to note that Carrey's appearance on "Morning" was booked well in advance of the incident.

"I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it just – it really felt like, 'Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore,'" Carrey added.

Smith was in tears while accepting his honor for "King Richard" in which he portrayed Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams. Carrey said Smith should have been escorted out of the venue for his action.

King probed Carrey on Rock’s decision not to press charges against the "Ali" star for the literal slap in the face, and from Carrey’s point of view, Rock simply doesn’t "want the hassle" that comes with filing a police report along with the subsequent media barrage. But Carrey added that had he been in Rock’s position, an expensive lawsuit would have been swift.

"I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video was going to be there forever," said Carrey. "It's going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and disapprove or show a disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever – you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words."

King then said that the moment had "escalated," which Carrey firmly pushed back on, explaining, "It didn't escalate. It came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated, and I wish him the best. I really do."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don't have anything against Will Smith. He's done great things, but that was not a good moment," Carrey lamented. "It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment last night. You know, a lot of people worked really hard to get to that place and to have their moment in the sun and to get their award for the really hard work they did."

Carrey appeared to be most disappointed in the fact that "it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when you're nominated for an Oscar," and he felt Smith hijacked the moment for a personal encounter with Rock.

"It's a gantlet of devotion that you have to do, and it was just a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing," said Carrey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" debuts in theaters on Dec. 20.