Celebrity News
Published

Jim Carrey 'fairly serious' about retiring from acting

Carrey stars in upcoming film 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Jim Carrey revealed he's "fairly serious" about retiring from acting.

Carrey, 60, told Access Hollywood that he really likes his "quiet life" while promoting his upcoming film "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

"I'm being fairly serious," he told host Kit Hoover about retirement.

"It depends," he explained. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

He went on: "I've done enough. I am enough."

