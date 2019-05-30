Jim Carrey slams Robert Mueller as ‘Cowardly Lion’ in ‘Wizard of Oz’-inspired artwork

Jim Carrey took a swipe at Robert Mueller on Tuesday with new artwork that depicted the former special counsel as the Cowardly Lion from the “The Wizard of Oz.”

The piece shows Mueller looking fearful as a lion’s tail sticks out from behind him. Surrounding him is a phrase from the Cowardly Lion’s speech: “What makes the flag on the mast to wave? Courage.”

Carrey wrote a lengthy caption imploring Mueller to testify in public.

“We understand your desire to testify in private Mr. Mueller, but people don’t believe the news anymore because of someone you should have recommended for indictment,” the 57-year-old tweeted. ”In person you could MAKE THEM BELIEVE. No pressure though... Its just the future of the free world at stake.”

The liberal Hollywood actor posted the image to Twitter on Tuesday, a day before Mueller publicly addressed the Russia investigation for the first time—and apparently, he didn’t heed the comedian’s advice.

Mueller announced from the Justice Department Wednesday morning that his team didn’t have the “option” to charge President Trump with a crime while indicating that he has no plans to testify before Congress.

“We concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime,” Mueller said. “That is the office’s final position.”

He emphasized that his testimony is the actual special counsel’s report, saying, “We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself.” Any further testimony from the office would not go beyond the report, he said.

Mueller also announced that since their investigation is complete, they are “formally closing” the office of the special counsel.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.