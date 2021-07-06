Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard respond to ‘Counting On' cancellation: We learned 'with the rest of the world'

Reality star Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard released a statement Monday regarding the cancellation of "Counting On." The couple has not appeared on the show since 2017.

"Our statement about the cancellation of 'Counting On' is a little late because we just learned the news with the rest of the world last Tuesday + this season of life is quite busy for us," the pair said in a statement shared on their website. "We first heard of the cancellation when both a friend & a cousin each texted us after seeing TLC's statement online. We do not know how long the cancellation had been planned."

"Counting On," which was a sequel to "19 Kids & Counting," was canceled last month amid Josh Duggar's child pornography trial. The former reality TV star pleaded not guilty to the charges after he was arrested in April.

The show followed members of the Duggar family who were not as prominently featured in the original. Josh Duggar did not appear in "Counting On," which ran from 2015-2020.

"It's been over 4 years now since we chose to step away from the show, and, although we were initially barred from sharing our decision to leave the show, we have opened up a little more recently on our social media," Jill and Derick's statement continued.

The couple claimed they chose to leave the show in order to pursue more "freedom and authenticity" in their lives.

"The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives," the statement said. "Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal. Our family's departure from ‘19 Kids & Counting’ and 'Counting On' has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share.

"For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds."

At the time of the couple's exit from the show, Derick had received backlash over allegedly transphobic views he had shared on Twitter.

TLC commented on Derick's absence at the time and emphasized that he would not be returning to the show.

"We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in ‘Counting On’ for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future," TLC said in a statement. "We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so."