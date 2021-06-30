Josh Duggar's sister, cousin agree with TLC's cancellation of 'Counting On': 'I stand with the network'

Josh Duggar's sister and cousin are speaking out about TLC's decision to cancel "Counting On" in the wake of the disgraced star's child pornography charges.

The show served as a spin-off of " 19 Kids and Counting " and followed members of the Duggar family.

Josh's younger sister Jinger Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared the same statement on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, saying they agree with the network's decision.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on the network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible," their statement begins.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew ‘Counting On’ and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds," it concludes.

Duggar cousin Amy King, who appeared on the Duggar family's shows over the years, similarly thanked TLC "for the ride."

Aside a number of photos from her participation on the network, King wrote: "I'll treasure the memories, always. Also, I stand with the network in this decision!"

TLC announced their decision not to renew "Counting On" on Tuesday.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,’" the network told Fox News in a statement. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

News of the cancellation comes as Josh Duggar faces charges of child pornography. His trial was originally set for the coming weeks but has been pushed back to November .

Duggar and his family appeared in "19 Kids" from 2008-2015. The show was canceled in 2015 when news broke that Duggar, now 33, had allegedly molested several young girls, four of them being his sisters.

Later that year, it was reported that Duggar owned an account on Ashley Madison, a website meant to facilitate extramarital affairs.

Duggar did not appear in "Counting On," which ran from 2015-2020.

Now, he faces a new scandal after being arrested by U.S. Marshals on April 29, 2021 in Arkansas.

One day later, he was indicted on federal child pornography charges and pleaded not guilty. He was granted release by a federal judge as he awaits his new November trial.

Court records filed on Tuesday in the Western District of Arkansas and obtained by Fox News reveal that Judge Timothy L. Brooks has ordered the trial be moved from its previously scheduled date of July 6, 2021 , to November 30, 2021.

Duggar had previously requested the trial be pushed to February 2022 which federal prosecutors balked at but said they were not opposed to moving it back three months or so.

The former reality star was charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

