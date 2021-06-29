'Counting On' canceled after 11 seasons amid Josh Duggar's child pornography case

"Counting On" has been canceled at TLC after 11 seasons.

The show served as a spin-off of "19 Kids and Counting" and followed members of the Duggar family that were not as prominently featured in the original.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,’" the network told People magazine in a statement. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

News of the cancelation comes as Josh Duggar faces charges of child pornography. His trial was originally set for the coming weeks but has been pushed back to November.