Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcome first son Israel David

The Duggar family just got a little bit bigger.

Less than one year after their wedding, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed their first child, Israel David on Monday night, the family announced on Facebook.

"We are so thankful for a healthy Mom and baby!" the "19 Kids and Counting" stars' statement read. "Love this sweet baby Israel! We are happy grandparents and we promise more pictures soon!"

Israel weighs in at 9 lbs., 10 oz. and arrived at 11:49 p.m. The Dillards told People both mom and son are doing well.

Duggar has been very open throughout her first pregnancy, sharing pictures of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

The couple, who began courting in November 2013 after being set up by Duggar's dad, Jim Bob, were engaged in April 2014.

Israel's birth will air on May 5 on TLC.