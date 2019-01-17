Jessie James Decker opens up about her sex life, reveals husband didn't know about nude photo

Jessie James Decker is not being shy about sharing her love life on social media with her many followers. Recently, she posted a passionate kiss between her and Eric Decker after explaining that her husband is not always in the loop when it comes to being featured on her page.

The country singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of her passionately kissing her husband, and father of her daughter Vivianne and sons Eric II and Forrest.

“Sneak it in when ya can... “ she captioned the image, which included young Forrest looking on in the background. “Yes that’s Vivs scrunchie I’m rockin.”

The news comes just days after Decker gave a lengthy interview with Us Weekly in which she discussed their sexual chemistry as a couple noting that they don’t have difficulty keeping things spicy given her attraction to him.

“Look at him!” she said. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Fans got an eye-full of Eric by way of an Instagram post in which he’s laying nude outside their home that she shared in an effort to highlight his “retirement” from the NFL. TMZ first reported the steamy snap.

Since then, Jessie James revealed to Us Weekly that Eric wasn’t aware the nude photo would be posted on social media and didn’t find out until after it had already gone up.

“He didn’t know about it until about three hours later, when he looked at Instagram,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Really? Ya did that?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you just looked so good and I just thought I’d share it.’ He’s a trooper though.”

She continued: “He just — he looked so handsome. I don’t know, I just thought he looked yummy. I took a picture for me, but then I was like, ‘You know, I need to share.’”