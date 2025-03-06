Jessie James Decker loves her body more after 4 kids at 36 than she did at 23

As a mom of four, Jessie James Decker is more in love with her body today than she was at 23 years old.

In a new interview, the country singer, 36, opened up about her postpartum journey after giving birth to her son, Denver, one year ago and got candid about the mental and physical challenges she's faced along the way.

"After I stopped nursing, I was like, ‘Wow, [the weight] is not coming off as fast as it did before. I’m going to have to really go for it this time,’" Decker - who shares daughter Vivianne, 10, and sons Eric Jr., 9, Forrest, 6, and Denver, 1, with husband Eric Decker - told Us Weekly. "I wanted to feel strong."

With a combination of intermittent fasting, weightlifting and HIIT workouts, Decker said she now feels better than ever.

"I knew what I weighed before and around that ballpark felt good to me," she said. "I love where I’m at [now] because I put in the time building the muscle. I like being toned, muscular and really strong."

"As I’ve gotten older, I like the way I look now more than I did when I was 23," she added.

Though Decker admitted she does not necessarily love working out with her husband, she is grateful for his constant support.

"He thinks I’m pretty no matter what, even when I’m having a hard day or after I’ve had a baby [and] I’m not feeling like myself," she said of Eric. "I look for it in his face and he never flinches. He tells me I look pretty the way that I am."

In May 2024, Decker shared two photos of herself in an orange bikini, admitting in the caption she "really didn’t wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos" due to her weight gain following baby No. 4.

"I weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time," she shared in the caption. "Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others. The pressure we put on our self is not realistic."

She shared the pictures as "a reminder" to herself and to her followers to "Be kind to yourself. give yourself grace."

She further encouraged her followers to remember they "are healing after growing a human being for nine months," and that should be their main focus.

"And if you’re breast-feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it," she said. "Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about. Plenty of time to "get back" when it’s time. But for now. Give yourself grace… you’re doing great and you got this girl!

"We are in this together Xoxo."

