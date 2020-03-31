Jessica Simpson says she's turned to prayer during the 'last few weeks of uncertainty' amid coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jessica Simpson is dealing with stress and uncertainty by leaning on her faith during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, 39, shared a message on Instagram on Tuesday, opening up about seeking strength in God.

The photo in the post depicted a beautiful landscape of green rolling hills and a rainbow stretching up into the sky.

"I know people are struggling with fear, anxiety, and also with sorrowful loss," began Simpson. "My faith in God, knowing that with him all things are possible, has been my strength when I feel overwhelmed."

Simpson then quoted a passage of the bible known as Psalm 34: “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

"I have had many prayerful moments in these last few weeks of uncertainty and it is in these moments I feel true peace and pure connection to hope," she continued. "After weeks of quarantine, I have found my quiet place. I urge everyone to cause yourself to let go, be silent with listening ears toward God."

Simpson has been open about her fondness of her faith, even explaining that her ex-husband Nick Lachey appreciated her strong faith.

She quoted another passage of the bible, this time Proverbs 3:6, writing, "'Lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge him, and He shall direct your path.'"

"I humbly ask that you join me in praying for the leaders around the world including our president, governors, mayors, politicians, scientists, doctors, and all healthcare workers," urged Simpson. "Prayer is not political. Prayer is necessary. We are all in this together, so we must stand united.

The singer concluded her post by saying, "I encourage each and every one of you to stay home, stay strong, and stay on bended knee."

Simpson isn't the only celebrity turning to their faith these days, as Pink recently shared a clip of herself serenading her child with a gospel hymn.

The 40-year-old star sang "Joyful, Joyful" during her son's bathtime on Sunday and published the moving video to her Instagram the following day.

"Bath time at the Hart house, are you ready for gospel Sunday?" the mom of two asks her son Jameson, 3, before the kiddo starts singing "Joyful, Joyful."

"That's right," responds Pink, who then belts out the tune.

"I used to sing gospel in philly and it always put my heart at ease," Pink wrote in the caption, explaining her decision to share the moment with her fans.

"Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub," she added. "I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y’all’s."

