Country singer Mark Chesnutt says alcoholism 'almost killed' him, admits he drank a handle of vodka a day

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Mark Chesnutt's alcoholism nearly cost him his life.

During an appearance on the "Big D & Bubba" radio show last week, the "Brother Jukebox" singer, 62, got candid about the pitfalls of his addiction, admitting that he was once drinking a handle of vodka a day in order to cope, and explained how he managed to find sobriety.

"I quit drinking, and that was a big deal for me. That was a huge thing for me. It just about killed me," he said. "There’s no other way to say it. It almost killed me."

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"I went through a period there that was really bad after my back surgery [in 2021]. I just sat around and drank all the time," he continued. "That's all I could do. I couldn't eat. I was pretty — I was miserable all the time. I started out drinking beer. That was mostly what I drank. I drank beer and some whiskey every now and then ... and then I got to drinking wine ... And then I graduated to the vodka and started hitting the vodka really, really hard."

"Me and ol' Tito’s, best friends for a long time," he said.

When asked how much vodka he'd go through in a day, he admitted, "I’d go through about a handle... It got bad."

Chesnutt said he feels better now than he did when he was a younger "drunk" in his 20s and 30s.

"When you get older, you slow down a little bit. And we don't have the energy we had when we were in our 30s, 40s, 20s," he said. "But actually, that's what they tell me I'm supposed to feel like, but I don't feel like that. I feel like I have more energy than I had when I was in my 30s."

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"Because when I was in my 30s, I was drinking a lot. In my 40s, I was drinking a lot. 50s I was drinking way too much. And so, that's when I quit. And I couldn't get on stage and do what I did when I was drunk when I was younger. I wasn't a functioning drunk anymore. I was just a drunk," he said with a laugh.

"I feel so good now, man. I wake up every day and thank the good Lord that I’m still kicking," he added.

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In 2024, Chesnutt shared a health update on social media and thanked his followers for their unwavering support.

"Well folks, doc says I got a new heart!," the caption read. "I’m recovering comfortably at home with my family. Today we sat on the porch just soaking in the sun and that beautiful Texas weather. But I can’t wait to get back to pickin’ and singin’ with all my favorite fans! Thank you for all the well-wishes and prayers. They have helped and meant the world to me in my time of need. I appreciate you all so very much. See yuh soon!"

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One week prior, the country music star was hospitalized before undergoing emergency quadruple bypass surgery, according to an Instagram post shared by his team, and was forced to cancel some shows.

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," the post read.

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In October 2025, Chesnutt canceled another string of concerts after being hospitalized.

"Mark was admitted to Baton Rouge General Hospital Thursday morning after his flight arrived for the concert with Alabama," Chesnutt's rep told Fox News Digital. "He is still in the hospital today for testing on a low sodium count and very high blood pressure. He is stable ."

On the "Big D & Bubba" radio show, he gave an update, saying, "I feel good now. After the heart surgery thing I felt like… It’s been rough. I put my body through a lot. And I paid for it. But you know, I feel a lot better."