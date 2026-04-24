Jack Nicholson spotted in rare photo as legendary actor celebrates turning 89

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Jack Nicholson was seen in a rare photo as the cinema great turned 89.

Nicholson celebrated his birthday on April 22. His daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, shared a series of photos of her father on Instagram to honor the A-list actor.

Lorraine first shared a throwback photo of Nicholson smoking a cigar, writing "89?" She then posted a photo of her father with Joni Mitchell in the background. "89!!" she simply wrote.

Nicholson broke into the mainstream Hollywood scene in 1969 with his portrayal of lawyer George Hanson in "Easy Rider." The role earned Nicholson his first Oscar nomination.

JACK NICHOLSON'S SON FELT 'CRIPPLING PRESSURE' BEFORE FINDING HOLLYWOOD SUCCESS

From there, he became one of the defining actors of his generation, known for his sharp grin, rebellious edge and ability to balance charm with menace.

Nicholson went on to win three Academy Awards throughout his five-decade career. He took home best actor for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." By then, the actor had already been nominated for five Academy Awards, but had lost all of them. The movie's producer, Michael Douglas, claimed it was hard to get Nicholson to the ceremony.

"I remember how hard I had to persuade Jack to come to the ceremony. He was so reluctant, but we got him there," Douglas said in an interview with The Associated Press. "And then of course we lost the first four awards. Jack was sitting right in front of me and sort of leaned back and said ’Oh, Mikey D, Mikey D, I told you, man.’ I just said, ‘Hang in there.’"

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"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" went on to win the "big five" categories — best screenplay, director, actor, actress and picture.

Nicholson later won best supporting actor in "Terms of Endearment" and best actor again for "As Good as it Gets."

He officially stepped away from acting in the 2010s, but his legacy as one of cinema’s most electrifying performers remains firmly intact.

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"The Shining" star Shelley Duvall previously spoke to Fox News Digital about what it was like to work with the "classic" actor.

"He's the greatest. I mean, the whole crew loved Jack," she recalled. "He was one popular guy, and with me, too. I mean, I had already met Jack with Anjelica (Huston) at a party somewhere and was really thrilled that I was asked to work with Jack."

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"He's a really great guy, and it's fun to be in that league of extraordinary men."