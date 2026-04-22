Cher denied temporary conservatorship over troubled son Elijah Blue Allman

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LOS ANGELES — A judge denied Cher's bid for temporary conservatorship Friday over her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Cher, 79, petitioned for an immediate court order earlier this week, citing her son's inability to remain financially stable after drug abuse allegations.

Allman, 49, is in custody at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire on multiple criminal charges from arrests in February and March.

"I certainly understand the concerns of Mr. Allman's friends and family, but those concerns don't show a conservatorship is appropriate," Judge Jessica Uzcategui said in court. "I don't see sufficient urgency or really any evidence on which the court would base the finding that a conservatorship is appropriate here."

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The "I Got You Babe" singer expressed concerns about Allman's ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues preventing her son from making reasonable decisions.

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"After he receives his trust distribution, he checks into a hotel, usually the Chateau Marmont, buys and does drugs until he runs out of money, ends up in the hospital, or overdoses," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Based on this pattern, if Elijah were to receive his trust distribution, he will use it [to] buy drugs."

The former variety show host claimed the only support her son has received is from "longtime friend Kayti Pease, who by all accounts, has kept him alive."

A summer of "known problems" Elijah caused or faced in the last year included thousands of dollars in damages to 14 Airbnb's rented for her son in Kayti's name.

"The most recent Airbnb stay, Elijah caused over $50,000 in damages and landed Kayti in a lawsuit with Airbnb," according to the request. "Elijah has been thrown out of a total of 18 hotels because he has made guests feel uncomfortable, screaming obscenities, and acting erratically.

"In sum, Elijah's situation has become dire on multiple fronts. His mental health has severely deteriorated, his financial situation is terrible, and his drug dependency is at its worst."

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Cher argued that to avoid the proposed conservatorship in 2023, Elijah conceded to an inability to responsibly manage his finances and claimed he was hiring a business manager in addition to relying on his spouse "for his betterment and recovery."

His defense, Cher claimed, turned out to be "nothing more than words."

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Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, is "not a viable option for support" and would allegedly only reappear for a proceeding if it were "financially advantageous" for her, documents stated.

King is now also a "major creditor" of Allman after a court awarded her $6,500 per month in spousal support retroactive to July 1, 2025, in addition to a $10,000 legal bill.

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Allman was charged in March with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail from a residential break-in involving forced entry in New Hampshire.

Days before, on Feb. 27, Allman was arrested at a New Hampshire private high school and charged with four misdemeanors — two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal threatening.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.