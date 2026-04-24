LeAnn Rimes poses in red bikini in Cabo, shares emotional message about 'heart-wrenching' family issues

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LeAnn Rimes is posing in a tiny red bikini as she celebrates her wedding anniversary that is filled with "very tense, heart-wrenching things happening at home with family."

On Thursday, Rimes took to Instagram to share photos with Eddie Cibrian for their 15th wedding anniversary in Cabo, revealing family struggles.

"we got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart wrenching [sic] things happening at home with family," Rimes' caption began.

"it’s been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours. day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life… and god, i’m so grateful that it’s with each other.

"we’ve been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife," she continued. "we know how to ride the waves 🌊, hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending. i’m so proud of what we have created together. 15 years is just the beginning."

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Rimes included photos with Cibrian on the beach and also thanked the Las Ventanas Al Paraíso romance director for making their anniversary "so special."

Amid the very heavy message, Rimes shared a photo of herself in a red bikini, holding a drink in a coconut. "till next time, cabo..." she wrote alongside the image.

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Cibrian and Rimes first met while filming the TV movie "Northern Lights" in 2008. Their relationship began controversially while both were still married to other people, leading to highly publicized divorces before they eventually married in 2011.

In February, Rimes spoke to E! News about her marriage to Cibrian ahead of their anniversary.

"We've evolved so much. We've been through so much together. Now our boys, my stepsons are 22 and 18. They're grown boys. And to help raise his sons — we have a very calm life, which is wonderful," she began. "And it didn't start out that way at all, but now, we've really grown into — we just love each other. We love being around each other. We laugh a lot. He's just a good guy, he really is."

"So, 15 years is wild to think about that it's been that long. But so far, so good," Rimes concluded.

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