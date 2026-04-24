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Celebrity Couples

LeAnn Rimes poses in red bikini in Cabo, shares emotional message about 'heart-wrenching' family issues

Rimes shared photos with Eddie Cibrian from Las Ventanas Al Paraíso, writing of 'tears and worry' between moments of laughter

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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LeAnn Rimes is posing in a tiny red bikini as she celebrates her wedding anniversary that is filled with "very tense, heart-wrenching things happening at home with family."

On Thursday, Rimes took to Instagram to share photos with Eddie Cibrian for their 15th wedding anniversary in Cabo, revealing family struggles.

"we got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart wrenching [sic] things happening at home with family," Rimes' caption began.

LeAnn Rimes red bikini

LeAnn Rimes posted in a red bikini after revealing family troubles. (LeAnn Rimes/Instagram)

"it’s been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours. day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life… and god, i’m so grateful that it’s with each other.

"we’ve been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife," she continued. "we know how to ride the waves 🌊, hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending. i’m so proud of what we have created together. 15 years is just the beginning."

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes arriving at Tabu Ultra Lounge in Las Vegas

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in Mexico. (Jacob Andrzejczak/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)

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Rimes included photos with Cibrian on the beach and also thanked the Las Ventanas Al Paraíso romance director for making their anniversary "so special."

Amid the very heavy message, Rimes shared a photo of herself in a red bikini, holding a drink in a coconut. "till next time, cabo..." she wrote alongside the image.

LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian smile at red carpet event

Rimes met husband Eddie Cibrian while working on "Northern Lights" film in 2009. (Amy Sussman)

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Cibrian and Rimes first met while filming the TV movie "Northern Lights" in 2008. Their relationship began controversially while both were still married to other people, leading to highly publicized divorces before they eventually married in 2011.

In February, Rimes spoke to E! News about her marriage to Cibrian ahead of their anniversary.

LeAnn Rimes smiling on the set of The Voice season 27

LeAnn Rimes said this wedding anniversary was filled with "tears and worry." (Greg Gayne/NBC)

"We've evolved so much. We've been through so much together. Now our boys, my stepsons are 22 and 18. They're grown boys. And to help raise his sons — we have a very calm life, which is wonderful," she began. "And it didn't start out that way at all, but now, we've really grown into — we just love each other. We love being around each other. We laugh a lot. He's just a good guy, he really is."

"So, 15 years is wild to think about that it's been that long. But so far, so good," Rimes concluded.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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