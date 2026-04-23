Sydney Sweeney’s 'Devil Wears Prada 2’ cameo reportedly cut after ‘creative decision’

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Sydney Sweeney was set to appear in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," but her cameo was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

The 28-year-old actress fueled speculation that she was involved in the highly anticipated sequel to the hit 2006 comedy-drama when she was spotted on the set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in New York City last summer.

In a report published by Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, a source said that the "Euphoria" star filmed a short scene for the movie that was slated to appear near the beginning of the movie, but a "creative decision" was later made to remove it.

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According to the insider, Sweeney played herself as a celebrity client of Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) in an early sequence of the movie that served to reintroduce Blunt's character in her new role.

The three-minute scene unfolded at Dior’s U.S. headquarters in New York, where Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci) seek out Charlton's help.

The group then discovers Charlton, now a high-powered executive running Dior's U.S. operations, in the middle of styling Sweeney.

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However, the source told Entertainment Weekly that the team behind "The Devil Wears Prada 2" determined that Sweeney's scene did not fit structurally within the sequence. The insider added that the filmmakers were appreciative of Sweeney’s participation and found the decision to cut the scene to be a difficult one.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sweeney and Disney for comment.

In August 2025, a woman clad in a blue hoodie and sweatpants, who was widely reported to be Sweeney, was photographed on the film's Manhattan set, igniting speculation that the "Anyone But You" star was taking part in the project.

At the time, Sweeney was facing a wave of backlash over her controversial jeans campaign for American Eagle. Months later, Sweeney shut down a question about the sighting on the sequel's set and her potential involvement in "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

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"I don't know what you're talking about," Sweeney told Screen Rant during a November 2025 interview.

During an appearance on Sky News Australia's "The Rita Panahi Show," Kinsey Schofield shared her opinion that the decision to axe Sweeney's cameo may have been politically motivated.

While speaking with the "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" host and royal expert, Panahi questioned whether the team behind "The Devil Wears Prada 2" could have decided to cut the scene due to the blowback she faced over her American Eagle ads.

"I suspect it has more to do with the overall rumor that Sweeney is a conservative, which is not a very popular club in Hollywood or in the fashion industry," Schofield said.

"But the studio claims that it's just story-related editing," she continued. "Films get reshaped in post-production all the time, and smaller roles are usually the first to end up on the cutting room floor."

"But Sydney is a bankable name right now, and so, if anything, I hope it was about story structure and not some sort of punishment."

Sweeney's voter registration surfaced in August 2025 at the height of the American Eagle controversy. Since June 2024, the actress has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County, the New York Post reported, citing public voter records.

In January, Sweeney addressed being branded the "MAGA Barbie," noting that she didn't understand the label since she's never spoken out publicly about her political beliefs.

For Cosmopolitan's January cover issue, Sweeney spoke to the magazine about how people use her as a "pawn" since she will not discuss politics openly, and said people label her how they see fit.

"I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that," Sweeney said.

Upon being asked why she wouldn't correct those fans who associate her with President Donald Trump 's "Make America Great Again" fanbase, the "The Housemaid" star said there's "no winning" when it comes to internet opinions.

"I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, 'That’s not true,' they’ll come at me like, 'You’re just saying that to look better,'" Sweeney explained.

"There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."

Sweeney doubled down and said the world will never know her political beliefs because she doesn't consider herself a "political person."

"I'm not a political person. I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into," she said.

"It’s not why I became who I am. I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another," Sweeney concluded.

Sweeney is currently starring in season three of "Euphoria," which premiered on April 12 on HBO.

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Along with original stars Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" brought back supporting cast members Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman. The original film's director, David Frankel, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and producer Wendy Finerman also returned for the sequel.

In addition to the returning cast members, the movie introduces a new lineup of stars including Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, B.J. Novak and Patrick Brammall, expanding the film’s fashion and media world.

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Lady Gaga is confirmed to appear in a cameo and also contributed music to the film. Donatella Versace and Naomi Campbell also filmed cameos for the movie.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" is set to premiere in theaters on May 1.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.