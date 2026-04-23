Heidi Klum stuns in black triangle bikini during relaxing poolside moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heidi Klum is ready for summer.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge shared a short clip on Instagram on Wednesday of her strolling around her swimming pool with her three dogs in tow: Uschi, Jäger, and her rescue puppy, Fritz.

The 52-year-old wore a black triangle bikini top with high-cut bottoms as she wrapped a towel around herself. She paired the look with sunglasses and wore her hair in beachy waves.

"Best time of the day," she wrote in the caption.

IRINA SHAYK STUNS IN BARELY-THERE BIKINIS DURING LUXURIOUS GETAWAY

Klum shared a second photo on Thursday of her sunbathing with Fritz.

Klum’s feed was filled with praise from her followers.

"I C O N & ANIMAL LOVER," one person wrote, and another said, "Your pets love you so much."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

On Monday, the supermodel also glammed it up at the New York premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in a seafoam green, high-neck flowing gown and silver, open-toed heels.

TIFFANI THIESSEN POSES TOPLESS AS SHE SHARES HOMEMADE 'NAKED CARROT CAKE' RECIPE

The style icon, who is sometimes called "The Body," has been open over the years about her comfort with her body.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SIZZLES IN STRING BIKINI WHILE ON TROPICAL GETAWAY WITH HUSBAND

"I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist," Klum told Ocean Drive magazine, according to KHOU-TV. "I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless."

She repeated that sentiment in January when she answered fan questions on Instagram, replying, "It’s just breasts."

Last year, she told People, "I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on."

She added that she believes her carefree ways have contributed to her children’s body positivity.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’m European … my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it," she said.

She told People that some people suggest she's gotten more confident as she's aged, but she asserted, "I have always been confident. I have no problem walking around in my underwear. I’m not hiding in a corner."

The mom of four added that she loves having a home where her children "feel safe."

"My son was barbecuing with his friends in the backyard the other day and doing all the things I taught him," she said. "It was so cute. For me, it’s always the more, the merrier. I like it when they’re all at home."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Klum has four children: Leni, 21; Henry, 20; Johan, 19 and Lou, 16. Klum shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore, and her three youngest children with ex-husband Seal.

Klum married musician Tom Kaulitz in 2019.