Jessica Simpson poses in black lace lingerie to announce her new intimates line launch

Jessica Simpson is bringing the heat.

The 45-year-old actress and singer posed in lingerie to announce the launch of her new line of intimates.

"When I’m wearin’ somethin’ sexy underneath, my days and nights are always filled with a secret surprise 😜," she wrote in the caption. "Everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful! This is one of my best kept secrets that I am now happy to be sharin’ with y’all. Introducin’ the poetry of my wardrobe...my new line of @jessicasimpsonstyle brassieres and knickers at @walmart !!!"

In the announcement post, Simpson can be seen wearing a black lace bra with black and white detailing on the straps and matching underwear. In addition to a large blue ring, the singer also accessorized with a black long-sleeve cover-up.

"Beautiful. You are a shining Rockstar! ❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another added, "Such a beauty 😍," while a third chimed in with "You look AMAZING and we are so excited! 😍."

The pop icon recently made headlines when she shared photos from her 45th birthday celebration in July. In the carousel of photos, Simpson could be seen wearing a see-through dress with glittering mesh, layering her outfit with black underwear, which she sometimes paired with a satin black coat.

To celebrate her milestone birthday, the singer hosted her friends at Chateau Marmont, captioning her Instagram post, "Fancy dive into 45 💫✨💫."

In July, the "With You" singer shared on "Today" that she moved to Nashville in order to find a place where she can be herself, and that once there she found herself inspired to start singing and writing songs again. She initially put a pause on her singing career 15 years ago to focus on raising her three children.

"I went out to Nashville because that was the place [where] the songwriters — they’re not competitive," she explained. "They allow you to be yourself. Nothing you say is judged."

She also opened up about how returning to songwriting helped her heal from her separation from her estranged husband, former NFL player, Eric Johnson. The two tied the knot in July 2014 and announced their separation in January of this year, after 10 years of marriage.

Throughout their relationship, the couple welcomed three children: Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6.

"I needed clarity — emotional clarity in general. I thought I was going to be doing this inspirational type of record, and it started leaning towards more, ‘How do I get through this moment?’ Because my whole life just completely changed while making this record … nothing that I would’ve expected. But there [are] blessings in the pain. You can find beauty in the pain."

"I want my daughters and my son to know that," she later added. "No matter what we go through in life, nothing can take us down. Nothing. As long as we are who we are, and we know our purpose … we’re guided by that."