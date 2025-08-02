Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson suggests ‘mistakes’ were made by estranged husband in candid comments about divorce

Simpson reveals separation from Eric Johnson wasn't something she saw coming after a decade together

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jessica Simpson is not sugarcoating her heartbreak.

Simpson, 45, opened up about her unexpected split from Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage.

Although the "Irresistible" singer revealed that the separation wasn’t something she saw coming, Simpson didn’t shy away from acknowledging that both she and Johnson made missteps in their relationship.

JESSICA SIMPSON FINDS FREEDOM IN NASHVILLE AFTER FLEEING HOLLYWOOD PRESSURES

Jessica Simpson at an event in Los Angeles

Jessica Simpson says that she "had to choose love" when her marriage to Eric Johnson ended. (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Image)

"I choose love because if I chose to be resentful or if I chose to let the pain of it overwhelm me, I would fail," she told Parade.

She added, "And so I had to choose love and loving people through their mistakes. If I’m going to love through my mistakes, I have to love others through their mistakes. And that really was probably the biggest lesson of all."

jessica simpson, eric johnson

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson were married in 2014. (Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images)

While Simpson looks ahead and puts the past behind her, she's also returning to music following a 15-year hiatus. In March, she released an EP called "Nashville Canyon, Part 1," and in September, she's set to release the follow-up, "Nashville Canyon, Part 2."

"When I was in Nashville and recording, I was going through a really hard time, an unexpected change of life," Simpson reflected. "I don’t think I’ve ever been so confused. But I didn’t let the confusion, the heartbreak, the negativity of that hold me back."

JESSICA SIMPSON SLIPS INTO SHEER DRESS FOR 45TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Simpson emphasized her determination to remain strong — not just for herself, but for her kids and even Johnson.

The "Take My Breath Away" singer explained that she needed "to get to a place where I can have grace and compassion for the situation — for the sake of my kids — and be strong for myself, for my kids, for my family, even for Eric. I am a leader."

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson spotted in NYC in 2018

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson seen on the streets of Manhattan on July 31, 2018 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Simpson shares three children with Johnson — daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace.

As she goes through a transitional chapter in her life, Simpson said she’s looking on the brighter side of things.

"It is so important to bright‑side the s--- out of things. I’m a very optimistic person, and I know everything happens for a reason, and I know the truth sets you free."

Reps for Simpson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jessica Simpson performs on stage in 2025

Jessica Simpson performs a surprise set during Luck Reunion 2025 at Luck Ranch on March 13, 2025 in Spicewood, Texas. (Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink)

In January, Simpson shared that the couple "have been living separately" but did not reveal any details on the timeline of their split.

"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson previously said in a statement to People.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

