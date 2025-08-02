Jessica Simpson suggests ‘mistakes’ were made by estranged husband in candid comments about divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Simpson is not sugarcoating her heartbreak.

Simpson, 45, opened up about her unexpected split from Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage.

Although the "Irresistible" singer revealed that the separation wasn’t something she saw coming, Simpson didn’t shy away from acknowledging that both she and Johnson made missteps in their relationship.

"I choose love because if I chose to be resentful or if I chose to let the pain of it overwhelm me, I would fail," she told Parade.

She added, "And so I had to choose love and loving people through their mistakes. If I’m going to love through my mistakes, I have to love others through their mistakes. And that really was probably the biggest lesson of all."

While Simpson looks ahead and puts the past behind her, she's also returning to music following a 15-year hiatus. In March, she released an EP called "Nashville Canyon, Part 1," and in September, she's set to release the follow-up, "Nashville Canyon, Part 2."

"When I was in Nashville and recording, I was going through a really hard time, an unexpected change of life," Simpson reflected. "I don’t think I’ve ever been so confused. But I didn’t let the confusion, the heartbreak, the negativity of that hold me back."

Simpson emphasized her determination to remain strong — not just for herself, but for her kids and even Johnson.

The "Take My Breath Away" singer explained that she needed "to get to a place where I can have grace and compassion for the situation — for the sake of my kids — and be strong for myself, for my kids, for my family, even for Eric. I am a leader."

Simpson shares three children with Johnson — daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace.

As she goes through a transitional chapter in her life, Simpson said she’s looking on the brighter side of things.

"It is so important to bright‑side the s--- out of things. I’m a very optimistic person, and I know everything happens for a reason, and I know the truth sets you free."

Reps for Simpson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In January, Simpson shared that the couple "have been living separately " but did not reveal any details on the timeline of their split.

"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson previously said in a statement to People.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."