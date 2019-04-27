Jessica Simpson shows off baby daughter, Birdie, in adorable new photo

Jessica Simpson is one proud mom.

The singer, 38, shared a photo on social media of her newborn daughter, Birdie, who's only 5 weeks old.

In the black-and-white pic, Birdie is laying down in a little sundress looking up at the camera. Her little chubby arms and cheeks are on full display.

“Rollin’ into the weekend #BIRDIEMAE,” Simpson captioned.

Last week, the family celebrated Easter and the entrepreneur posted a photo with all three of her children including daughter Maxwell, 6 1/2, and son, Ace, 5 1/2.

“Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!” she wrote.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed Birdie on March 19. “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” she said at the time.

“[Birdie] makes our family complete,” Simpson told People magazine. “Someone once told me to keep in mind that everything is a phase with infants and kids … trying to remember that fact, and celebrate the small victories.”

“We are trying our best to be as present as possible and enjoy every part of having a newborn,” she added. “We know how fast the time goes and how precious it is.”