Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Babies
Published

Jessica Simpson shows off baby daughter, Birdie, in adorable new photo

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcome daughter Birdie MaeVideo

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcome daughter Birdie Mae

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson announced on social media Wednesday that the fashion designer has given birth to their new daughter Birdie Mae. The baby, weighing 10 pounds 13 ounces, is the couple's third child together. Johnson and Simpson are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace. Simpson previously revealed they were expecting again in an Instagram post in September.

Jessica Simpson is one proud mom.

The singer, 38, shared a photo on social media of her newborn daughter, Birdie, who's only 5 weeks old.

In the black-and-white pic, Birdie is laying down in a little sundress looking up at the camera. Her little chubby arms and cheeks are on full display.

JESSICA SIMPSON’S BREAST MILK PHOTO SPARKS HEATED INSTAGRAM DEBATE

“Rollin’ into the weekend #BIRDIEMAE,” Simpson captioned.

Last week, the family celebrated Easter and the entrepreneur posted a photo with all three of her children including daughter Maxwell, 6 1/2, and son, Ace, 5 1/2.

JESSICA SIMPSON SWOONS OVER ‘HOT DAD’ ERIC JOHNSON HOLDING NEWBORN DAUGHTER BIRDIE MAE

“Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!” she wrote.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed Birdie on March 19. “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” she said at the time.

“[Birdie] makes our family complete,” Simpson told People magazine. “Someone once told me to keep in mind that everything is a phase with infants and kids … trying to remember that fact, and celebrate the small victories.”

“We are trying our best to be as present as possible and enjoy every part of having a newborn,” she added. “We know how fast the time goes and how precious it is.”