Jessica Simpson clarifies whether Nick, Vanessa Lachey sent her a gift

Jessica Simpson is clearing the air.

Following Vanessa and Nick Lachey's appearance on Monday's episode of "Today," in which Hoda Kotb brought up Nick’s ex, noting that Simpson previously said the couple had sent her a gift during "some moment in her life" -- Simpson is now putting an end to the discussion.

“I didn’t get a gift. I don’t know where that came from,” the 39-year-old told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy on Friday (via Us Weekly).

VANESSA LACHEY DEFENDS 'AWKWARD' JESSICA SIMPSON INTERVIEW QUESTION AMID SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH

On Monday, Vanessa appeared alongside her husband Nick, 46, to promote their new Netflix series “Love Is Blind.” During the interview, Kotb brought up Simpson, with the TV host initially mentioning that Simpson had once said the couple sent her a gift when her kids were born.

Vanessa quickly jumped in to correct Kotb.

"I feel bad, I’m sorry. You said somebody sent her…? because now… we… it wasn’t us,” the 39-year-old actress stammered.

VANESSA LACHEY RESPONDS TO TWEET SAYING DAUGHTER WITH HUSBAND NICK LOOKS LIKE HIS EX JESSICA SIMPSON

Kotb then clarified her remark, noting that Simpson had said "she got something nice from you guys after, I don't remember, some moment in her life"

Nick jokingly asked his wife what she sent in an accusatory tone, to which she replied: “I didn’t… I don’t know her address. Thank you whoever sent it from us!”

Despite the moment seeming rather innocuous, albeit somewhat awkward, Vanessa caught some backlash online for her part in the on-air exchange. People notes she took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear things up as best she can.

“Well shucks! Just lost a fan! Hope you see the truth in this. Asked about something that wasn’t true. My heart had to make sure I was honest. Would you just let it go? ;-) Always be true to you!” she responded to one fan that called her “petty.”

“Should I have pretended to give it? Dang. Can we get a do over and I will tell them it was big beautiful basket. ;-). Kidding, sorry you think that, just wanted to be truthful. That’s all. But the gift sounds lovely!” she responded to another user who called her correction “10000% not necessary” and “super awkward.”

“Sorry you think that, just didn’t want to take credit for something we didn’t do. That’s all. Seems weird to ignore sending a big beautiful gift basket and taking that credit. Either way... hope you have a Beautiful day!” she noted over a third user that insisted she was throwing shade at Simpson.

