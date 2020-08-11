Jessica Simpson shares adorable photo of her 1-year-old daughter Birdie Mae: ‘Cali Cowgirls’

Like many proud parents, Jessica Simpson can't resist taking a candid snapshot with her kiddos.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old star took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her 1-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae.

In the pic, Simpson -- rocking a white top with denim overalls -- and Birdie Mae -- in a one-piece red jumpsuit which featured a floral pattern and is from Simpson's clothing line -- are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

"Cali Cowgirls 💕 #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson captioned the picture.

In addition to Birdie, Simpson is also mom to Maxwell, 8, and Ace, 7. She shares all three children with her husband Eric Johnson.

Last week, the designer shared a picture of herself on Instagram sans hair extensions and makeup.

“This is blurry,” Simpson said in regards to the picture quality. “But good Lord I love to be extension free.”

“Married at First Sight” star Jamie Otis commented, "Yasss, just took mine out too." Simpson's younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, wrote, “So FRESH.”

Other fans rushed to the comments to praise Simpson’s shoulder-length hairstyle. “I’m so glad you took those out!” one fan bluntly stated. Another said, “And you look amazing without them!”

Several fans referred to Simpson as a “natural beauty.” One person commented, “Love it!! Yayy give your hair a break! Bonus, your hair looks great without!! Natural beauty.” Another wrote, “Natural and Beautiful."

Simpson has gone through a lot of milestones during the past year such as giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae, stepping up her fitness routine, and turning 40 years old.

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report