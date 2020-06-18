‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11: Meet the new couples

“Married at First Sight” is returning to Lifetime for Season 11 next month.

The 10 single hopefuls from New Orleans were set up by matchmakers Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and pastor Calvin Roberson and will meet for the first time when they tie the knot.

There will also be a pre-premiere special to find out how the matchmakers decided the couples.

'‘MAFS’' typically follows couples from marriage to their honeymoon to moving in together, and finally when they announce their decision to either stay married or get divorced. This season, however, has an interesting twist.

Season 11 production started before lockdown measures were placed due to the coronavirus. Instead of halting filming, the couples continued to quarantine together and viewers will have an inside look at how that affected their relationships.

Without further ado, here are the couples who said “I do”:

Amelia and Bennett

Amelia, 29, is no stranger to an arranged marriage as that is how her grandparents met. The Virginia native is following in the footsteps of her doctor mother as she works to complete her medical residency. Bennett, 28, on the other hand, is on a creative path as the artistic director of a theater company. The New Jersey-born suitor has been dating for four years with no long-term luck.

Henry and Christina

Christina, 30, just got out of a five-year relationship and she’s willing to give love a second try. She works as a flight attendant. Henry, 35, from Louisiana, is tired of modern dating and is looking for someone to settle down with. He works as a clinical recruiter.

Amani and Woody

Amani, 29, was raised in Chicago and moved to New Orleans during college. The nonprofit worker has the goal of founding her own organization for children. She is looking for a partner who is ready to start a family. Woody, 30, similarly works with children as a teacher and a coach. The NOLA native also has a strong bond with his mother.

Miles and Karen

Karen, 30, is a native to Louisiana and works as a consultant in New Orleans. The “MAFS” hopeful has been single for the past five years and took a big risk to find love on the Lifetime show. Miles, 26, hails from South Carolina and later moved to Louisiana to continue his passion for teaching children and teens. The educator hasn’t quite found his grove in dating.

Olivia and Brett

Olivia, 30, is native to Louisiana and works as a nurse at a comprehensive stroke center. She hopes to have more time dedicated to dating as she has put into her career. Brett, 35, is also from Louisiana and is an IT worker. The single man is interested in an arranged married because of the history behind the practice.

Season 11 of "Married At First Sight" premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. EDT.