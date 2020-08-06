Jessica Simpson goes makeup-free, takes out hair extensions

Jessica Simpson is loving her hair without extensions.

The “Open Book” author took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her new shoulder-length hairstyle and make-up free look.

“This is blurry,” Simpson, 40, said in regards to the picture quality. “But good Lord I love to be extension free.”

“Married at First Sight” star Jamie Otis commented, "Yasss, just took mine out too."

The designer’s younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, wrote, “So FRESH.”

Other fans rushed to the comments to praise Simpson’s extension-free hair.

“I’m so glad you took those out!” one fan bluntly stated. Another said, “And you look amazing without them!”

Several fans referred to Simpson as a “natural beauty.” One person commented, “Love it!! Yayy give your hair a break! Bonus, your hair looks great without!! Natural beauty.” Another wrote, “Natural and Beautiful."

Simpson has gone through a lot of milestones during the past year such as giving birth to a daughter, Birdie Mae, stepping up her fitness routine, and turning 40 years old.

The singer’s personal trainer Harley Pasternak told E! News all about her weight loss journey in May. "This particular baby no. 3 was ... I think she commented to the press that she tipped the scales at 240 lbs, that's not coming from me, she mentioned that in a post. So, we had our work cut out for us and perhaps more so on this baby than the others,” he said.

Simpson's health journey has her feeling like she did before she had kids. "[She's] in control of everything and such a great attitude of not beating herself up if she doesn't eat perfectly everyday so it's a very helpful perspective," Pasternak said.

For her 40th birthday, the singer celebrated by fitting into a pair of jeans she got 17 years ago.

Simpson also spent the day with her husband Eric Johnson and their three children: Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1.

