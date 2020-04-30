Ashlee Simpson expecting second child with husband Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are expecting their second child together.

The 35-year-old singer revealed the exciting news on social media Thursday.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥ Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed," Simpson wrote.

The couple is already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Jagger. Simpson also has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, from her first marriage to musician Pete Wentz.

"During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future,” she added.

In 2016, Simpson told "TODAY" that she loves having a house full of kids.

"It's an exciting time having two kids in the house," she said. "But your priorities in life shift. Your priority becomes your children, and that's something for every woman that becomes a mother. It's all a change for the better. Life is so good with the kids."

Simpson described how even though Bronx and Jagger have a large age gap, they love spending time together.

"They have such a different age gap, so it's really sweet to see them interact together," she explained. "I can already tell that it's going to be different raising a girl than a boy. She's dainty, and when I'm getting ready and Jagger is watching me, I keep thinking how this is going to be fun when she gets bigger."